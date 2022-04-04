ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled after carcinogens found

By Rob Wile
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Disney-branded hand sanitizer formulas are being recalled after they were found to contain carcinogens. Food and Drug Administration testing found that the products, a Mandalorian...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

