The Ferrari LaFerrari was instrumental in the Italian marque’s recent popularity boom as the car paved the way for new tech to be integrated into its more “accessible” supercars, and subsequently, the LaFerrari now stands as one of the brand’s most coveted halo cars ever made. But what if you could get hold of a piece of its history, such as a prototype test mule? You’re in luck, as RM Sotheby’s has listed a 2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype based on the 458 Italia.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO