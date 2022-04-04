ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dfKV_0eytooDG00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Crews respond to structure fire in Wilkes-Barre

Police were called to the casino around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday for reports that a fight had broken out in Breakers Bar. Upon arrival, police say there was no active fight but they were approached by the victim who said he needed an ambulance.

The victim said Hylton punched him in the head multiple times, according to police.

When officers approached Hylton he said he said he did nothing wrong and tried to leave when officers tried to arrest him. Police say they struggled with Hylton, who pulled himself and the officers to the floor. However, officers did eventually handcuff him and bring him back to the police station.

Police also say that security footage from the night of the fight was obtained and they could see Hylton beating the victim with his fists and also a broken glass bottle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man texts kids from deadly pile-up on I-81 while pinned under a tractor-trailer

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is reopened, as the death toll rises after Monday’s chain-reaction crash. The coroner now confirms six people died in that pileup in Foster Township. Whiteout conditions swallowed Interstate 81 Monday morning causing the chain-reaction crash. State police say a total of 80 vehicles, 39 […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth man charged with assault after melee at casino bar

PLAINS TWP. — A Plymouth man denied being involved in a fight inside Breakers Bar at the Mohegan Sun Casino despite video footage showing him repeatedly punching a defenseless man, according to court records. Paul Stephen Hylton, 46, of West Hillside Avenue, was arrested after a struggle with township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
City
Plymouth, PA
Plains Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
Plymouth, PA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mohegan Sun Casino#Hospital#Simple Assault#Wilkes Barre Police
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ATV carrying Lackawanna County family submerges in water; woman killed

ARCHBALD — An all-terrain vehicle a family was riding in northeastern Pennsylvania became submerged in water, killing a woman, authorities said. The Jermyn woman, her husband and her two children were riding a side-by-side Saturday afternoon on private property in Archbald that is frequented by ATV riders, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported.
ARCHBALD, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man, 19, hospitalized after alleged assault in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Maine — A man was hospitalized after police said he was "badly beaten" by another man in North Haven Friday. Police responded to a report of an alleged assault at a home on North Haven Island around 9:21 p.m. where they found paramedics helping a 19-year-old man with serious head injuries, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NORTH HAVEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department announced the arrest of 28-year-old Tyler J. Wilson on homicide and related offenses after a fight broke out on the property of Club 23 located at 1703 New Holland Pk. Authorities state that on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Officers arrived at...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing juvenile of Hanover Twp. found safe

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- State police in Bethlehem say a teen girl who had been reported missing has been found safe. Alicia Dynasty Avila, 14, of Hanover Township had run away from her residence on Sunday, April 3.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dead after I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is dead after a crash occurred at the 150.6-mile marker on I-80 going east in Centre County Saturday morning, according to Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal. Details are limited but the coroner’s office identified the deceased as Michael Gates, 63, of New Columbia, according to a press release. An autopsy […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man stabbed, woman charged with aggravated assault

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man with a knife. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah. Troopers were informed that the victim, a 44-year-old […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy