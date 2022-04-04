ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas man was driving 157 mph before crash that killed teen

By Steven Masso
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fort Worth police arrested a man who was driving over 150 mph when he collided with another vehicle, killing a teenager and injuring two others.

Bryce Abernathy, 22, was arrested by FWPD on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter, according to a press release by FWPD.

At 11 p.m. on March 15, a white Camaro was traveling on westbound Interstate 20 near McCart Avenue when it collided with a silver SUV. One was killed in the collision and two others were injured.

The airbag control module showed the Camaro was driving 157 mph, the release stated.

According to a report by NBC affiliate NBCDFW, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Shaundi Smallwood.

