Glenwood, IA

Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Allen Emert, 49, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Emert was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate.

