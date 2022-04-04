Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Allen Emert, 49, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Emert was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate.
