The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals clash on opening day in NL Central action. While new seasons always bring new opportunities, the Pirates might just be finding new ways to lose. Pittsburgh has the worst odds in the MLB to win the World Series at +50000. They also have the worst odds to win the NL Pennant at +20000. With an expected win total of just 64, it's safe to say the Pirates are in line to be the worst team in baseball. I am not convinced by their 7-7 record in Spring Training of anything other than they had some preseason luck. I don’t see a world where they finish the regular season anywhere near .500.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO