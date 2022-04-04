ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tunes & Blooms Concerts Returns to the Cincinnati Zoo this Week

By Maggy McDonel
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the month of April, visitors' ventures through the blooming flowers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be heightened by performances from local musicians. Starting this Thursday, April 7, guests will be able to enjoy a free family-friendly concert as well as the over 100,000 tulips on...

WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's bonobo, Bo, celebrates 7th birthday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's bonobo named Bo is celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday. The Cincinnati Zoo says Bo often has silly antics which make him so loveable. According to zoo officials, bonobos share 98.7% of their genetic code with humans, making them, along with chimpanzees, humans' closest living relatives.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest, Blink to return this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several Cincinnati fan-favorite festivals and activities are returning to the Queen City this year. According to officials Asian Food Fest, Taste of Cincinnati, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, and Blink will be returning this year. Asian Food Fest:. To start off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month as well as the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati Home Expo returns to Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - If you're looking for some design inspiration, the Sharonville Convention Center is the spot to be over the weekend. The Greater Cincinnati Home Expo runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are dozens of vendors and contractors showcasing...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

These are Cincinnati's Best Restaurants, According to CityBeat Readers

Every year, CityBeat publishes the Best Of Cincinnati®, wherein readers and staffers alike decide which bars are the booziest, which people are the coolest and which shops are your best bet for dropping a pretty penny. Choosing where to get dinner (or a drink or brunch or to just grab a donut) is hard enough, but your neighbors across the city have helped narrow it down.
CINCINNATI, OH
Westword

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bono's son Elijah Hewson plays Summit Music Hall with a band that's kind of a better U2 on Monday, March 21, while D.C. post-hardcore outfit Jawbox takes the stage at the Marquis Theater the next evening. The Tallest Man on Earth towers over the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, March 22, but he's probably not as tall as Brian Posehn. Three indie-rock outfits, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man and Cherry Glazerr, storm the 1STBANK Center this week, and we've also got jazz, minimalist art punk and doom metal for your concert-going pleasure. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Is Now Home to Hundreds of Colorful Butterflies

Butterfly enthusiasts, rejoice: The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is now home to 30 species of Neotropical butterflies. The zoo's Butterfly Aviary, located inside the World of the Insect building, will house butterfly species like tiger leafwing, isabella tiger, pink-spotted cattleheart, malachite and harmonia tiger that boast unique coloring like iridescent blue, turquoise, red, yellow, green and white.
CINCINNATI, OH
A-Town Daily News

Brew at the Zoo returns April 30

St. Patrick’s Day special ‘Early Bird’ tickets go on sale Thursday. – Brew at the Zoo is back and in person this year. The City of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo have announced the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo will return Saturday, April 30 from 5:30-9 p.m.
ATASCADERO, CA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Cincinnati CityBeat

Seasonal Exhibition 'Art in Bloom' Returns to Cincinnati Art Museum for First Time Since 2019

The Cincinnati Art Museum is celebrating the changing of the seasons with the return of the popular exhibition Art in Bloom. Traditionally held in the fall, the 11th edition of Art in Bloom will take place this spring and will mark the exhibit's triumphant return; the last Art in Bloom took place in 2019 and was put on pause due to the pandemic.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

Cherry Blossom Festival’s ‘Bloom Cam’ returns

As D.C.’s cherry blossoms inch closer to peak bloom along the Tidal Basin, the Trust for the National Mall said Thursday it’s bringing back its Bloom Cam. The nonprofit, in partnership with the National Park Service and EarthCam, will once again provide a 24/7 live, real-time view of the more than 3,700 cherry trees as they blossom into an array of pinks and whites.
WASHINGTON, DC
WKRC

Cincinnati Pops pays tribute to Aretha Franklin in concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin in their concert over the weekend. Four different powerhouse vocalists will join the Pops for music from the Queen of Soul. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Music Hall. Music Hall recently...
CINCINNATI, OH
madison

Concerts on the Square returning in traditional form this summer

Concerts on the Square will return in its traditional form at its traditional home this summer, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced Tuesday. The free shows will be held on the Square Wednesdays at 7 p.m. starting June 29, with the last show scheduled for Aug. 3. In 2020, WCO did...
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts SXSW Week Edition

This, my friends, is what it's all about. A rare opportunity to see two legendary international cult favorites on the same bill. Cymande – subject of the excellent documentary Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande that premiered earlier in the Festival – brings their sublime Rasta-tinged spiritual funk back to the States, where they first opened for Al Green nearly 50 years ago. The nine original members were all Caribbean-born and emigrated to England as part of the Windrush generation, where they released three masterpiece LPs from 1972 to 1974. While Cymande has existed in relative obscurity, their music was covered by bands from Panama to Jamaica in the Seventies and sampled by hip-hop royalty like the Fugees and De La Soul decades later. Stars of the short-lived but brightly burning Seventies Zambian rock scene, the expanded acronym for W.I.T.C.H. says it all: We Intend to Cause Havoc. Led by Zambia's first rock star, Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, W.I.T.C.H. casts a mesmerizing spell of fuzzed-out lo-fi psychedelic rock. Jagari is the sole surviving original member of the band – and one of the few living musicians from the entire Zamrock scene – but the 71-year-old frontman has charisma to spare while leading the band's new iteration. Gold Diggers x Aquarium Drunkard have rounded out the bill with a hip curatorial eye, but the can't-miss bands are those you'll likely never have the chance to see again. – Thomas Fawcett.
AUSTIN, TX
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's 3 orphaned manatees growing, all in good health

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's three orphaned manatees it took in in early 2021 are all growing and are healthy during their rehabilitation at the zoo. The zoo adopted the orphaned manatees in March 2021 so that they could be rehabilitated at the zoo and then returned to their native Florida waters.
CINCINNATI, OH

