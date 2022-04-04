Tunes & Blooms Concerts Returns to the Cincinnati Zoo this Week

This, my friends, is what it's all about. A rare opportunity to see two legendary international cult favorites on the same bill. Cymande – subject of the excellent documentary Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande that premiered earlier in the Festival – brings their sublime Rasta-tinged spiritual funk back to the States, where they first opened for Al Green nearly 50 years ago. The nine original members were all Caribbean-born and emigrated to England as part of the Windrush generation, where they released three masterpiece LPs from 1972 to 1974. While Cymande has existed in relative obscurity, their music was covered by bands from Panama to Jamaica in the Seventies and sampled by hip-hop royalty like the Fugees and De La Soul decades later. Stars of the short-lived but brightly burning Seventies Zambian rock scene, the expanded acronym for W.I.T.C.H. says it all: We Intend to Cause Havoc. Led by Zambia's first rock star, Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, W.I.T.C.H. casts a mesmerizing spell of fuzzed-out lo-fi psychedelic rock. Jagari is the sole surviving original member of the band – and one of the few living musicians from the entire Zamrock scene – but the 71-year-old frontman has charisma to spare while leading the band's new iteration. Gold Diggers x Aquarium Drunkard have rounded out the bill with a hip curatorial eye, but the can't-miss bands are those you'll likely never have the chance to see again. – Thomas Fawcett.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO