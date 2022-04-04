ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Eberflus gets to work on developing players as Bears offseason program begins

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday is the first day that NFL teams with new head coaches are permitted to start their offseason programs and the Bears are one of four teams that have opted to get the ball rolling. The start of the program gives head coach Matt Eberflus his first chance to...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitch Trubisky hosting workout for Steelers’ skill position players

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting the offense together for some extra work this offseason. Trubisky is hosting fellow quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, running back Najee Harris and multiple receivers and tight ends for a workout at Trubisky’s Florida home, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
On3.com

NFL insider: Deshaun Watson guaranteed contract has 'owners sweating'

When former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson signed a five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, he also unwittingly changed the landscape for all NFL quarterbacks moving forward. His contract for $230 million – fully guaranteed – will impact every team with young star QBs, according to NFL insider Peter King.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
NBC Sports

McShay's new 2022 Mock Draft has Patriots going defense with first two picks

The New England Patriots' last game was an embarrassing 47-17 loss to the rival Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff round. Even though the offense played poorly, the New England defense was the real culprit in the defeat. The Bills scored at will and got into the end zone on each of their first seven drives.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Who 49ers select in McShay's latest two-round mock draft

There’s plenty of speculation surrounding who the 49ers will select first in the 2022 NFL Draft, and one recent mock speculates that San Francisco will use its second-round selection to plan for future needs. After trading up in last year's draft to select quarterback Trey Lance, the 49ers will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Taylor Stallworth agrees to terms with Chiefs

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth visited the Chiefs on Tuesday. He didn’t get out of town before agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, agent Brett Tessler announced on social media. Stallworth, 26, joins Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Tershawn Wharton, Darius Stills, Lorenzo Neal Jr. and Cortez Broughton...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Porter compares 'special' Steph as teammate, opponent

Between free agency and the trade market, NBA players can go from opponents to teammates in the blink of an eye -- or the stroke of a pen. Otto Porter Jr. knows this all too well after signing with the Warriors for the veteran’s minimum last summer, joining Steph Curry and a team full of other star athletes he used to go head-to-head with on the basketball court.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets sign Greg Senat

The Jets added some more depth to their offensive line on Tuesday. The team announced the signing of tackle Greg Senat to their 90-man roster. Senat closed out the season with the Jets after being claimed off waivers in early January, but did not appear in any games. Senat was...
NFL

