According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the outlook for the number of machinists needed across all sectors of U.S. industry is up 7% in the decade leading to 2030. Translating to about 47,500 openings for machinists and tool and die makers each year, the bureau indicates this increase is about average for all occupations. Many of the openings will come about because of retirement or because workers have moved to different occupations. In other words, this vocation is on track to see healthy growth compared to other industrial occupations. ...

ECONOMY ・ 22 DAYS AGO