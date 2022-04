PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police’s Violent Crime Unit is on the scene of the shooting in the area of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road. Officers responded when they heard gunshots while on patrol. They found a man who had been shot in the head and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO