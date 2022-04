June Brown never thought of herself as a star. Whenever the subject of her Dot Cotton fame came up, the EastEnders veteran – who has died today (4 April) at the age of 95 – would wince and roll her eyes. “We’re not stars – we’re household names,” she’d insist. “We’re like Persil or Daz.” Brown was quoting the actor Gretchen Franklin, who for years played Dot’s BFF Ethel, but it was a gag that got to the heart of her own appeal, too. She could be funny, withering and deadpan – both on screen and off – but with...

