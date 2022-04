MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum has a unique exhibit that you might want to check out! The ‘Souvenirs of Service’ display showcases items collected by Wisconsin servicemen from war. The one-of-a-kind pieces are featured from the Civil war era to today. Items include dolls, photographs and clothing. “The museum is the microphone: the veterans are the voice, and...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO