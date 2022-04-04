ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Honda HR-V Will Be Bigger, Badder, Better

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Harder, better, faster, stronger? Hopefully, we’ll see that and more from the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V, which promises to be larger than...

CNET

2023 Honda HR-V Set to Debut on April 4

This year should be a big one for Honda. The highly regarded Japanese automaker is set to release three redesigned utility vehicles in 2022. Yes, three. This SUV onslaught includes the CR-V, Pilot and compact HR-V, which on Wednesday the company declared will make its official debut on April 4.
CARS
US News and World Report

9 Alternatives to the 2022 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is consistently one of the top-selling vehicles in the U.S., and with good reason. It treats occupants to a roomy and well-designed cabin that’s trimmed in top-quality materials for an upscale look and feel. The base CR-V comes standard with several of the latest driver assistance...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What do HR-V Updates Mean for the 2023 Honda CR-V?

Honda is updating its V line of crossovers for 2023. The HR-V is the big news. But we’re still tracking the 2023 CR-V updates, too. For 2023 the HR-V is moving up from the small Honda Fit platform to the new Civic platform, which will make it not only larger but likely a lot more powerful.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2022 Honda CR-V Fail to Earn Top IIHS Safety Ratings

When people think of car safety, they typically consider carefully negotiating traffic, pedestrians, and other objects while driving from point A to point B. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests many of the most popular vehicles each year and awards the safest models its highest honor, Top Safety Pick+. Historically, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have received top honors. But their 2022 models fall behind rivals such as the Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson. And the IIHS promises to add even more stringent testing criteria in 2023.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Looking for the Most Reliable Used Midsize Cars? Pick 1 of These 5 Sedans

Which used midsize and large cars have the highest reliability ratings? There are a handful of brands you can consistently look to in order to find long-lasting cars, but nailing down specific makes, models, and years can be tricky. Fortunately, Consumer Reports collected a list of the most reliable used vehicles to buy, and these five popular sedans made the list.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

8 Cheap Cars That Will Make You Look Wealthy Says Ideal Cars

Everyone wants a car that looks good and makes them feel successful without breaking the bank. Getting those cars is a real possibility, though, due to depreciation. Vehicles that were well over $100,000 new are accessible for less money after not a lot of time. With that in mind, Ideal Cars picked eight cheap cars that will make you look wealthy and put a smile on your face.
BUYING CARS
