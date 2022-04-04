ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

National Energy Partners rebrands as Novitium Energy

By Editor’s Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new name and a new focus, Voorhees-based National Energy Partners on Monday announced it rebranded and is now known as Novitium Energy. Novitium said it takes pride in having successfully delivered end-to-end renewable...

The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Company Plans to Dig World's Deepest Hole to Unleash Boundless Energy

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A company that plans to drill deeper into Earth than ever before, creating holes that would extend a record-shattering 12 miles under our planet’s surface, has raised a total of $63 million since its launch in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#National Energy Partners#Novitium Energy#Voorhees
eenews.net

Industry calls Biden tariff probe a ‘disaster’ for solar

The Biden administration announced an investigation yesterday on whether to slap import taxes on solar panels and key equipment, angering advocates who said it could stall the industry’s growth enough to thwart climate goals. The investigation, which could take a year to fully play out, was prompted by a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Freeze-thaw’ battery can store energy for months in huge boost for renewables

Scientists have created a new type of molten “freeze-thaw” battery that can hold energy for several months without losing charge.The breakthrough could have major implications for the renewable energy sector, where electricity generation can fluctuate massively depending on the season.A team from the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) described the long-duration grid battery in a paper published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.The study, titled ‘A freeze-thaw molten salt battery for seasonal storage’, explained how wind and solar power could be captured and stored for up to 12 weeks with minimal loss to storage capacity.Implementing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

North Sea can provide ‘secure, safe energy’ for next 50 years – industry chief

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

UK solar start-ups tackle soaring energy prices

Click’s Dan Simmons showcases several British entrepreneurs who are about to launch new solar products as an alternative to traditional silicon solar panels. Including sculptures, roller blinds and new thin solar film, these inventions open up the possibility of home electricity generation to those without exclusive access to a roof.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Octopus boss says energy supplier will listen to and help customers

Greg Jackson said there is ‘no hiding’ the fact that fuel costs have risen ‘dramatically’ and acknowledged the cost-of-living crisis is ‘very real’. The boss of Octopus Energy has said the company will help people struggling to pay their bills as he warned that energy prices could get even higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Economist: Make US energy production a national priority

Urged to increase oil and natural gas production to both ensure supplies and ease high energy prices, domestic producers point to a number of constraints keeping them from sharply increasing output. Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo, noted that US oil production is down by an average of 1.1...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

‘The Future is Bleak, and the Future is Bright.' What It's Like to Be a Clean Energy CEO as Gas Prices Skyrocket

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) As gas prices continue to climb, many climate activists hope the high cost of fossil fuels leads to increased demand for clean energy sources. But Jason Few, chief executive of FuelCell Energy, doesn’t anticipate a rapid shift anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

Enterprise Products Partners has a history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations solidly. The petrochemicals industry is expected to be the biggest driver of oil-demand growth in the coming decades. Enterprise Products is assessing opportunities in carbon capture, hydrogen, low carbon fuels, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

