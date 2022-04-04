Crowds flock to Texas Cavaliers River Parade along San Antonio's River Walk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The color of the day in Chicago is green. The Chicago River is all decked out for St. Patrick's Day, and this year people were part of fun once again.And let's just say a common sentiment is: it's about time!The river was dyed Kelly green Saturday morning, keeping up a 60-year tradition, and colorful nod to St. Patrick's Day in a city that loves to party.This year, the river dyeing was open to the public. The city did it last year in secret to keep crowds away as the pandemic peaked.But this year, fans were definitely out along the river to enjoy the emerald event.People lined up all along the banks of the Riverwalk to take in the view.Also making a welcome return was the city's official St. Patrick's Day Parade along Columbus Drive downtown.It's truly a day for many to celebrate!

