ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

48-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified a woman who died in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County. On March 31, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, along with Jackson Community...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
City
Spring Arbor, MI
City
Napoleon, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Parma, MI
Jackson County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
News 4 Buffalo

48-year-old woman dead after driving off the road in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old woman is dead after rolling her car off the road Friday evening in Amherst. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. when the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, rolled her vehicle off Hopkins Road into the woods near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area, according to Amherst Police. […]
AMHERST, NY
Club 93.7

Police Are Asking For Help Finding Two Missing Owosso Girls

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two little girls that were taken from their home in Owosso. It's believed that the two girls were taken by their father and could be headed toward Tennessee. According to MLive, Ayverie and Rosie Burford, 3 and 2 years old, respectively,...
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wilx#News 10
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse who died after she was hit by May Day parade costume horse ‘may have passed away from fight injury’

A woman injured during a traditional May Day parade in Cornwall may have actually died from an earlier ‘scuffle’, an inquest has heard. Laura Smallwood sustained a neck injury and fell unconscious while at the Obby Oss festival - held each year to mark the arrival of summer - in Padstow in 2019.The 34-year-old paediatric nurse died in hospital three days later. An inquest on Thursday heard how she fell unconscious after being hit by a horse costume - a large wooden circle worn by a male dancer - during the parade. While the incident may have caused Ms Smallwood’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WILX-TV

Jury deliberating in Grass Lake triple murder trial

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a jury in a Jackson County circuit court began deliberation in the trial of a man accused of murdering three in Grass Lake. In August of 2021, police arrested Zacharie Borton in connection to a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WRBL News 3

ALEA: 11-year-old killed, several others injured in Lowndes County crash involving six vehicles

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A six vehicle crash in Lowndes County, Alabama has claimed the life of an 11-year-old and hospitalized several others. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on March 13, 2022 on Interstate 65, ten miles east of Hayneville. Officials said the 11-year-old was killed when […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old killed in Marblehead causeway crash

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old James Galante, who was killed in a crash early Friday. Police say Galante’s car went off the causeway at about 3 a.m. When police and fire crews arrived on the scene, the car was found about halfway down the causeway, on the harbor side, with extensive damage.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WILX-TV

WATCH: Firefighters respond as breaks out in basement of Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Late Tuesday night, the Lansing Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Kalamazoo Street near the corner of Riddle Street. The call came in around midnight after reports of a fire in the basement of the home. News 10 was first on the scene where the fire destroyed a large portion of the home.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting that left one person dead. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in the Lake Columbia area of Columbia Township in Jackson County. The area near the corner of Hawthorne Drive and Hewitt Road, near the northeast area of the lake, was roped off as News 10 crews arrived on scene.
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Lawsuit filed against Grand Ledge Public Schools over ‘gross negligence’ in death of 9-year-old

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A family is suing Grand Ledge Public Schools in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy. A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Eaton County against the district. According to the lawsuit, Malachi Williams was riding his bicycle home after school when he was ran over by a school bus on May 17, 2021. Police said the bus was leaving the school at the time of the collision.
GRAND LEDGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy