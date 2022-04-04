ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Often Taken for Granted, the Midwest Has a Place In Country Music

By Tom Roland
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s an odd twist of fate that when consumers consider the geographical roots of country music , they tend to focus on the South — Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma or Tennessee — as if one area owns it.

And yet many of the genre’s steadfast themes — family, community, farming and Jesus — are at least as strong in the Midwest as in the South. Some 52.5% of consumers listen to country music at least on a monthly basis in the 12 states that make up the Midwest, according to a 2018 Country Music Association study, a figure that’s not far from the 54% of adults in 16 Southern states that do the same.

Even the Southern country artists see a lot of familiarity when they tour America’s heartland.

“Iowa’s one of the countriest states ever,” Georgian Rhett Akins noted in 2011.

Three women birthing new music are a stark reminder of the Midwest’s relevance in country: Hailey Whitters Raised album, released March 18 by Songs & Daughters, is an album Natalie Maines might make if she hailed from Eastern Iowa, the black dirt and wide open spaces all referenced amid tales of small-town innocence and feistiness. Minnesotan Caitlyn Smith name-checks Duluth native Bob Dylan and Iowa-born John Wayne in the opening strains of her ebullient single “Downtown Baby,” released by Monument to country radio on March 4. And Missourian Kassi Ashton ‘s sultry “Dates in Pickup Trucks,” which Interscope/MCA Nashville released Feb. 4, celebrates back roads romance without a tailgate party and a keg.

“It’s a little more cornfields and ball caps than red dirt and cowboy hats,” Whitters says of the Midwest, “but we’re still very country up there.”

If people need to be reminded of the region, well, that goes with the turf, rich and black as it is. Farmers in Kansas and Illinois felt overlooked by the establishment even before Jason Aldean recorded a song titled “Fly Over States.” And folks from Missouri and Indiana are intrinsically unlikely to call attention to themselves.

“People just forget this big chunk in the middle, and it’s kind of what their personality is,” suggests Ashton. “My grandma’s family is huge: nine brothers and sisters. They’re shy and to themselves, so the reputation kind of makes sense to me. They’re not going out and showing anybody, ‘Well, this is my way of doing [things].’ They’re just like, ‘Yeah, we can our own vegetables and we hunt our own deer and we process our own meat. We go to work.’”

The Midwestern work ethic has influenced country music, even if the region hasn’t been as prolific as the South. Among the artists and songwriters who were born in the 12-state region, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, are:

  • North Dakota: Lynn Anderson
  • Nebraska: Tompall & the Glaser Brothers
  • Kansas: Martina McBride, songwriter Nicolle Galyon
  • Minnesota: Smith, Michael Johnson
  • Iowa: Whitters, C.W. McCall, Southern Pacific’s Keith Knudsen
  • Missouri: Ashton, Sara Evans, Porter Wagoner, Chely Wright, David Nail
  • Wisconsin: Dave Dudley, Josh Thompson
  • Illinois: Brett Eldredge, Alison Krauss, David Lee Murphy, John Prine, Gretchen Wilson
  • Indiana: Janie Fricke, Connie Smith, Steve Wariner
  • Michigan: Nate Barnes, Frankie Ballard, Harlan Howard and Jesse Frasure
  • Ohio: David Allan Coe, Diamond Rio’s Marty Roe and Dana Williams, Johnny Paycheck, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox

The volume isn’t quite what one might find in the South, but it’s still a quality list.

“You want three chords and the truth?” Smith asks rhetorically. “Talk to Bob Dylan or John Prine or Porter Wagoner. They didn’t need to be from Texas to write some of the best country songs this genre has ever seen.”

The reality is that most country artists need to go to Nashville to find their way, and the city generally feels comfortable to Midwestern transplants. It provides a music community that’s unlike anything they would have experienced at home, the winters are much easier, and Nashville’s values are mostly familiar. There are differences, of course, beginning with some of the food choices.

“I know we got fried pork tenderloins in Iowa,” says Whitters, “but fried okra was kind of strange to me.”
The level of friendliness comes as a surprise, too. Not that Midwesterners are rude, but they tend to respect personal space more than their new friends in the physical South.

“When I moved down here, the first session I had was all hugs,” recalls Chicago-bred songwriter-producer Josh Ronen (Erin Kinsey). “They weren’t handshakes — they were hugs. Like people are so excited all the time down here.”

The hug is often accompanied by a drawling “hi” and a frequent “y’all,” which represents one of the advantages Southern country artists hold over their Northern competitors. Without a twang, there’s one less aspect to brand a Midwesterner as “country,” and that actually gives them less leeway to push stylistic boundaries.

“No matter what Morgan Wallen sings, he’s going to be country because of the way he sounds, like his pronunciation of things,” Ashton says. “Because I went to school for singing and [because of] my vowel shapes and stuff, I have to watch it because it doesn’t sound as twangy. And then I can’t get away with as much as he maybe can.”

The thing is, the Midwest remains, as Akins said, among the “countriest” places. The artists may not grow up with peanut dust like Luke Bryan or in a mountain home like Dolly Parton. But their own working-class experiences show up in writing rooms once they arrive in Nashville.

“My upbringing in Minnesota finds its way into my music constantly,” says Smith. “Those themes are core to country music, too: love and loss, emptiness and joy — they are what we all experience at some level. It’s really universal.”

Subscribe to Billboard Country Update , the industry’s must-have source for news, charts, analysis and features. Sign up for free delivery every Monday.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Award winning country music group coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Brothers Osborne will be taking the stage in the Valley this coming May. The group will be performing at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater on Friday, May 27 as a part of their “We’re Not For Everyone” tour. According to a press release, the singer/songwriter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTVCFOX

Country music artist Jeff Carson dead at 58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music artist and Academy of Country Music award-winner Jeff Carson has died at the age of 58. According to a release, Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. The country artist was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma...
FRANKLIN, TN
Popculture

An Iconic Country Music Destination Is Closing Down

The iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville is closing this spring. The record store holds a prominent place in country music history, surviving the changes to the genre over seven decades. However, it could not survive the drastic changes Nashville's Broadway has undergone in recent years during the tourism boom.
MUSIC
Cat Country 107.3

10 Debut Albums That Changed the Country Music Game

With their very first albums, these 10 country artists made a statement. From Johnny Cash in 1957 to the Dixie Chicks (now the Chicks) in 1998, Connie Smith in 1965 to Chris Stapleton in 2015, these albums changed the game. Whether they ushered in a new sound, brought tradition back...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Arkansas

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Arkansas, deaths attributable to the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
Jay Demarcus
Person
John Prine
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Iowa

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IOWA STATE
WREG

Best Southern small towns to live

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Of Country Music#Music Industry#Midwest#Country Music Association#Southern#Georgian#Songs Daughters#Eastern Iowa#Interscope
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Country music star Vince Gill coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music star Vince Gill will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in July. Gill will appear with special guest Wendy Moten on July 20th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at the Coronado box office or Ticketmaster. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Lauren Alaina Parts Ways With Longtime Record Label

Singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina has parted ways with her longtime record label home, Billboard has confirmed. Alaina first shared the news on social media, with a lengthy statement thanking UMG Nashville and Mercury Records for being her label home from the beginning of her career, after she came in second place on the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 (fellow country entertainer Scotty McCreery was the winner that season).
CELEBRITIES
WMBB

Country music artist visits Ohana Institute students

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Famous Country Music Artist Tyler Farr paid a visit to students at the Ohana Institute on Thursday afternoon. Students had the chance to ask questions and hear live music. But, Farr said his visit was about more than music. “It’s not even about just music because kids at these ages, […]
EDUCATION
Billboard

Billboard

725
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy