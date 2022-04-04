ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Pushes SZA’s Wheelchair at the 2022 Grammys: ‘I Am Now SZA’s Personal Care Taker’

By Hannah Dailey
 2 days ago

He’s a hitmaking musician, fashion trendsetter, professional meme lord and now … health aide? Though Lil Nas X didn’t take home any of the five awards he was nominated for at the 2022 Grammys Sunday (April 3), he did lend a (free) hand, providing personal assistance to SZA , who showed up at the ceremony on crutches.

“I am now SZA’s personal care taker,” the “Industry Baby” singer captioned a Twitter video showing him pushing SZA in a wheelchair.

Granted, he’s new to assisting, but Lil Nas might not want to quit his day job — especially after the triumph of his performance with Jack Harlow proved that his day job is something he’s really freaking good at. The 22-year-old almost ran his friend’s chair into a woman holding SZA’s crutches and taking a video of the duo’s sweet moment. “Don’t be running her down!” yelled the “I Hate U” vocalist, who won her first Grammy — best pop/group duo performance — for the Doja Cat collab “Kiss Me More.”

Lil Nas wasn’t the only superstar who helped SZA out at the show — Grammy veteran Lady Gaga also stepped up to the plate when the first-time winner’s name was called to accept the award. Both halves of the winning team struggled a bit to make it to the stage quickly, with SZA — who was on crutches — relying on Gaga to help her avoid tripping by holding up the train of her dress, and Doja nearly missing their moment because she was in the bathroom. (“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” the Planet Her musician announced in her acceptance speech.)

SZA addressed her injury backstage in the Grammys media room, revealing that her injury occurred just the day before. “It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” she said. “Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

Watch Lil Nas X rolling outside of the Grammys with SZA:

