Detroit, MI

Man killed in hit-and-run by gas station shoplifters, $5K reward offered

By Justine Lofton
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run while working at a Marathon gas station in Redford Township over a month ago....

www.mlive.com

NJ.com

Cops seeking man in carjacking at Newark gas station

Police in Newark’s are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to find carjacker who stole a car left running at gas station in Newark last month. The owner of the car was inside the mini-mart at a Mobil gas station on the 400 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 when the the theft took place, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Redford Charter Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Redford Charter Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gas Station#Shoplifters#Fox 2 Detroit
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man charged in murder of 30-year-old Detroit resident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Detroit resident. Detroit police were called at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday (March 30) to a home in the 20200 block of Anglin Street, near Winchester Street. Officials said they found Lamar Addison, 30,...
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

