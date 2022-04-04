ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Spring concert series kicks off in Atascadero

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
Concerts are scheduled from 4-6 each Saturday afternoon through April 23

– Saturday, the City of Atascadero conducted the first in a series of spring concerts Saturday at the Rotunda. The concerts are scheduled from 4-6 each Saturday afternoon through April 23.

Several hundred people turned out Saturday to hear Burning James All-Stars. Several food trucks provided food and beverage for the concert-goers.

“Our Summer Concert Series goes so well at Atascadero Lake Park,” said Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, “We thought, ‘why not try a Spring Concert Series Saturday afternoons during April.’ So, we have lined up bands from the community to perform each Saturday through April 23rd.”

Banish says the turn-out for the first concert was excellent, and she expects it to grow in the weeks ahead.

A-Town Daily News

Brew at the Zoo returns April 30

St. Patrick’s Day special ‘Early Bird’ tickets go on sale Thursday. – Brew at the Zoo is back and in person this year. The City of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo have announced the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo will return Saturday, April 30 from 5:30-9 p.m.
A-Town Daily News

Anniversary celebration for farmers’ market happening April 6

Celebration to include music, food, cider/wine tasting, ‘petting zoo,’ animal rescue adoptions, giveaways, games, and more. – The City of Atascadero and the North County Farmers Markets have announced the 5-year anniversary and celebration of the return of Farmer’s Market to Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero. The community is invited to come to celebrate the event on Wednesday, April 6 from 3 – 6 p.m., along with Atascadero City Council members and local community leaders as the event kicks off with an official ribbon cutting.
ATASCADERO, CA
WTOK-TV

Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza was painted green Monday evening as people kicked off the beginning of spring break vacation. The night was filled with family-friendly fun and live music by the nationally acclaimed Irish, Scottish and Celtic band, Emerald Accent. Little ones got to participate in a pot...
MERIDIAN, MS
A-Town Daily News

Templeton Historical Museum seeking historic photos

Number of photographs documenting the history of Templeton is sparse and the organization is seeking assistance. – The Templeton Historical Museum Society has initiated a drive to collect and preserve copies of old photographs of Templeton. Recently purchased hardware will be used to store and display the museum’s archive of photographs that will help document and preserve the history of the town.
TEMPLETON, CA
Shropshire Star

Date set for flags to fly at Arbor Day celebration

A community is to celebrate the ancient custom of Arbor Day next month. Aston-on-Clun villagers will put up the flags on the Arbor Tree on Sunday, May 29. The village is one of few left in the UK to celebrate the tradition. Paul Sweetland, who is helping organise the event,...
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
490
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
