Spring concert series kicks off in Atascadero

– Saturday, the City of Atascadero conducted the first in a series of spring concerts Saturday at the Rotunda. The concerts are scheduled from 4-6 each Saturday afternoon through April 23.

Several hundred people turned out Saturday to hear Burning James All-Stars. Several food trucks provided food and beverage for the concert-goers.

“Our Summer Concert Series goes so well at Atascadero Lake Park,” said Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, “We thought, ‘why not try a Spring Concert Series Saturday afternoons during April.’ So, we have lined up bands from the community to perform each Saturday through April 23rd.”

Banish says the turn-out for the first concert was excellent, and she expects it to grow in the weeks ahead.