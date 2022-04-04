Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

Eagles have announced that Deacon Frey, son of late cofounder Glenn Frey, will step down from performing with the group after touring with them since 2017. "Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," the band shared in a statement, which Don Henley also shared on Facebook. "We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO