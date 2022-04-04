ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

By The Captain
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing like your first concert. It really is a life-changing event! WBLM recently asked listeners to share their first concerts. Many were...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM

4K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

963K+

Views

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Smitty's Cinema movie theater chain hosts fundraiser for Ukraine

SANFORD, Maine — If you're looking for a way to help Ukraine, you might consider going to see a movie this upcoming week. Starting on Saturday, March 26, Smitty's Cinema locations in Maine and New Hampshire will be playing the 2014 Ukrainian film "The Guide", and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ukraine Relief Fund.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
102.9 WBLM

Popular New England Restaurant The Friendly Toast Set to Open First Maine Location

For many years now, one of the most popular brunch spots in all of New England has been a quirky and fun restaurant known as The Friendly Toast. Founded in 1994, the brunch-all-day stop has been growing over the last 25 years to include additional locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. But what about Maine? Those that have waited patiently won't have to wait much longer ,as The Friendly Toast has put plans in motion to finally open a restaurant in Vacationland.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Bon Jovi Launch 2022 North American Tour: Setlist, Videos

Bon Jovi kicked of their 2022 spring North American tour with a performance last night at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The band began their set with “Limitless,” the opening track from their 2020 album 2020. From there, they moved on to “The Radio Saved My Life Tonight,” playing the tune for the first time in concert since Sept. 2015.
OMAHA, NE
102.9 WBLM

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Album? – Vote Now

Nirvana's Nevermind was one of the most impactful albums in rock 'n' roll history, but was it really their best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll!. Whether the members of the band liked it or not, Nirvana were...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
102.9 WBLM

How a Resilient Neil Peart Powered Rush’s ‘One Little Victory’

Neil Peart crafted many of prog rock’s beastliest drum parts: the intricate ride cymbal groove on "Tom Sawyer," the shifting 7/8 dynamics of "La Villa Strangiato," the flashy crashes and tom-tom rolls of "Subdivisions." But Geddy Lee, his Rush bandmate of four decades, chose a less obvious track for his favorite Peart percussion moment.
ROCK MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

Eagles Announce Deacon Frey’s Departure

Eagles have announced that Deacon Frey, son of late cofounder Glenn Frey, will step down from performing with the group after touring with them since 2017. "Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," the band shared in a statement, which Don Henley also shared on Facebook. "We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Live Concert#Concerts#The Grateful Dead
102.9 WBLM

Mistakes Made Going to Marden’s For the First Time

For those that don't know, Marden's Surplus and Salvage is a store that is only located in Maine (there are 14 locations). Well, I finally went to one for the first time, and not long after entering, I realized I made a few mistakes. My first mistake was that I...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
102.9 WBLM

Check Out This Awarded Hobbit Home You Can Stay at in Maine

If you are planning on camping in or around southern Maine this year, make a reservation at this "Hipcamp Best of 2022: Maine Finalist," Hobbit Home. Located near Bradbury Mountain State Park, this outrageously cool structure can be found through the Hobbit Home Hipcamp page. Hipcamp is a company similar to Airbnb or VRBO; however, the main target audience for Hipcamp is those looking for cool camping experiences rather than luxurious city nights.
102.9 WBLM

These Maine Bars and Restaurants Go to Battle in ‘Dancing With the Bars’

You've probably heard of ABC's smash hit dance competition Dancing with the Stars, right? I'm angry over ABC's ousting of Tom Bergeron who hosted the show for 28 seasons in favor of Tyra Banks, but that's not what I'm here to tell you about. I'm here to tell you that three bars and restaurants in the Oxford Hills area of Maine have their own version called Dancing with the Bars and it's pretty epic.
HARRISON, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Should Get Its First Taste of Heat Next Week As Temperatures Rise

If the last 6 months have felt like one extremely long cold front hovering over the top of Maine, that's because it was. While the bitter cold stayed away for the most part this past winter, so did the random 60 degree days. Spring hasn't proved to be any better, with middling temperatures and very chilly nights. So if you've been waiting patiently for some heat to arrive, it appears you won't have to wait much longer.
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy