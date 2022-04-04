ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher Today

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter production and delivery results. Tesla reported the company delivered 310,048 vehicles...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Stock#Tsla
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

Things aren't working out so well for Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report these days. The young manufacturer of electric vehicles seems to be experiencing a series of slips that never ends. It is enough to make you wonder if it will stop anytime soon as the environment seems to darken for the automotive industry as a whole.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Looks To Be Preparing For A Blue-Sky Run

What's next for Apple's stock? Here's a technical analysis. Apple shares have a 52-week high of $182.94 and 52-week low of $118.86. Apple, Inc AAPL opened the trading session on Thursday mostly flat after consolidating on Wednesday and then fell about 1% lower within the first half-hour of trading. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1

Many in the Dogecoin community called for the cryptocurrency to hit $1. The month of May 2021 saw Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7375. Meme crypto Dogecoin was one of the most talked about items in the investing world in 2021. While the coin no longer trends like it did in 2021 and isn’t the talk of the town, Dogecoin DOGE/USD could soon find itself trending and shooting higher on the heels of the one-year anniversary of some important dates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Tesla Recalled 947 Vehicles in US: Reuters

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recalled 947 vehicles in the U.S., Reuters reports citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On December 19, Tesla deployed firmware to a limited number of vehicles. However, its fleet monitoring tool soon "identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles" with that update as per the recall notice dated March 18.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy