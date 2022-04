U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, was joined by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) Wednesday in introducing the Ensuring National Security Using Reliable Energy Act. According to Barrasso, the legislation is intended to stop the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent policy statements that apply to natural gas pipelines and related infrastructure from going into effect until natural gas and electric reliability is secure and electricity and natural gas prices have stabilized.

