Fairfield, CT

Stratfield School students make small gestures in hope of big impact for Kindness Week

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
It's Kindness Week at Stratfield School in Fairfield.

Each grade designated a kindness ambassador, and together they led an assembly in the gym. From making new friends to making breakfast for bus drivers and putting together comfort kits for children in foster care, the week will see a variety of acts of kindness.

Principal Elizabeth McGoey says it's an idea two parents came up with back in 2019.

"They were really talking about how we can make kindness come to the forefront a little bit more than what we do every single day," says McGoey.

They're small gestures in the hope of making a big impact.

