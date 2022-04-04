ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Channel 4 Enters Cannabis Space, Its Venture Arm Invests In Medical Marijuana Company

By Nina Zdinjak
 2 days ago
Britain's free-to-air public TV Channel 4 has entered the cannabis space. The network's venture arm is investing in the medical marijuana company Cannaray via its ad inventory, reported Advanced Television. In fact, Channel 4 was the lead investor in a funding round that managed to garner £10 million ($13.2...

Benzinga

Cannabis Global's Marijuana Products To Reach California Via Joint Venture With Caliwanna Brands

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK:CBGL) announced the signing of a definitive agreement between the company and the owners of Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration and acquisition of the Caliwanna cannabis brands. Under the terms of the agreement, the highly experienced Caliwanna marketing team will immediately launch three of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
thefreshtoast.com

CBD Is Expensive: How The Industry Can Re-Think Its Pricing For Consumers

With lower prices, CBD can become a true alternative to Big Pharma, and cannabis can become a plant for the people. The last two years haven’t been great for the CBD industry. The pandemic cratered in-store sales of CBD. Meanwhile, by choosing not to regulate CBD, the FDA left it in a legal gray area, limiting where it can be sold.
RETAIL
Benzinga

What Is Iboga And How Does It Compare To Cannabis, Exactly?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. These days, the use of psychedelics and alternative medicine is rapidly growing once again. While there has always been a subculture, the use of psychedelics hasn’t been as mainstream as they are today in many decades. Perhaps not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Be ready to lose all your money in crypto, EU regulators warn

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumers risk losing all their money invested in cryptoassets and could fall prey to scams, the European Union’s securities, banking and insurance watchdogs said in a joint statement on Thursday. “Consumers face the very real possibility of losing all their invested money if they buy these...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Gaming Altcoin Erupts After $1,700,000,000 Treasury Plans Are Unveiled

A popular play-to-earn metaverse altcoin built on Ethereum is seeing significant gains after project developers revealed plans for community governance. In a new blog post, Axie Infinity (AXS) highlights the game’s tremendous growth over the past year and announces long-term plans to implement what it calls “progressive decentralization” to empower the community.
BITCOIN
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Preps First Export Following Colombia's New Regulations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that Colombia has completed its required regulations to allow cannabis companies operating in the country, including Flora Growth, to export THC and CBD dried flower. The country passed Resolution 539 on April 1, 2022, which is a regulatory checklist for companies; the resolution includes export quotas. The export steps included in the resolution outline adjustments to Flora’s approved 43.6-ton quota, which means the addition of dried flower can be included with FLGC’s existing purchase agreements from countries including Germany, Israel, Australia, South Africa, Portugal and Malta. According to the company, the updated regulation also includes a requirement for genetics registrations for all high-THC cultivars. The company also noted that its quota already permitted the export of derivative products produced at its cultivation facility. “Flora applauds the recent announcement by the Colombian government as we have been working diligently to have all the necessary approvals and capabilities available to produce high THC flower, including multiple cannabis strains with THC levels over 20 percent,” said Flora Growth’s chief commercial officer Jason Warnock in the press release. “This resolution also clears the path to export dried CBD flower to markets including the United States where Flora already sells hundreds of CBD products via owned brands like JustCBD, MIND, and Mambe.”
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Checkout Solution Startup Fast Closes Its Doors

Two years after its launch, online checkout startup Fast is out of business. “After making great strides on our mission of making buying and selling frictionless for everyone, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” CEO Domm Holland wrote in an announcement posted on the company website Tuesday (April 5).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tilray Poised To Conquer Malta's Medical Marijuana Market - Launches First Medical Cannabis Oil

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confrimed Thursday that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has expanded its medical cannabis offering and launched the first EU GMP medical cannabis oil products in Malta. Tilray’s EU-GMP medical cannabis products are now available in pharmacies across Malta, providing patients with safe and reliable...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
