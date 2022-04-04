ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Array Technologies Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares are trading higher by 15.04% at $12.58 after the company announced it will supply advanced tracker technology for "the largest solar + storage project in the U.S." Array Technologies says the...

