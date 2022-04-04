ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Daytime high temps could climb into the 90s this week

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
Forecast anticipating, ‘windy, warming trend’

– Warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 76-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures in the low to mid-80s, and daytime highs could climb as high as the low-90s by Thursday.

Temperatures should cool slightly by the weekend into the 80s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a significant cooldown expected next week.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting a, “Windy, warming trend this week,”

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
