Daytime high temps could climb into the 90s this week

Forecast anticipating, ‘windy, warming trend’

– Warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 76-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures in the low to mid-80s, and daytime highs could climb as high as the low-90s by Thursday.

Temperatures should cool slightly by the weekend into the 80s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a significant cooldown expected next week.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting a, “Windy, warming trend this week,”