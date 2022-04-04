ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, AL

DA: Convicted rapist sentenced to 56 years in prison in cold case

By Chad Washington
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DxXk_0eythLuw00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A Louisiana man who was staying in Houston in 2006 has been sentenced to 56 years in prison for abducting and raping a 14-year-old in a case solved by DNA through testing the Houston Police Department rape kits, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Prosecutors said Antoine Newton, 42, was 26 years old when he and another man used a car to chase down a teenage girl as she was walking home around dusk on April 8, 2006. The two men saw the teen and began to catcall and harass her as she walked along Fondren in southwest Houston.

They stopped the car near the girl, trapping her between the car and a building, and got out of the car, blocking her escape, prosecutors said. One of the men, who has yet to be identified, punched the teen in the face, knocking her out. She woke up the next morning, with no clothes and feeling drugged, in an abandoned apartment.

She found her clothes, went home and was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital to have a rape kit performed that collected samples of hair and DNA. That rape kit was put on the shelf and became part of the well-known Houston Police Department backlog of rape kits. It was eventually tested and the results were entered into a national database in 2014.

Texas County deputy constables now armed with assault rifles

“This attack, a horrific example of stranger danger, was compounded when we had a backlog of rape kits waiting to be tested,” Ogg said. “This victim waited long enough, but now she has gotten justice.”

Two years later, in 2016, there was a match in Louisiana, where Newton was convicted for his role in a murder and had to submit a DNA sample.

Prosecutors said that when the victim saw a photo lineup that included Newton, she recognized him as one of the men from the car in 2006. After Newton was arrested for the rape in 2016, he bonded out and was arrested and convicted in San Antonio for shooting at someone.

A jury hearing all of the evidence over a two-day span earlier this week convicted Newton of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and a judge sentenced him.

“This was obviously a nightmare for the victim, and it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said assistant district attorney Anthony Osso, who praised the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence. “When Antoine Newton is on the street, people get shot at, murdered and raped. That’s what his record showed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5

27K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Houston, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Houston, AL
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Kiah
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Former Psych Ward Nurse Convicted In Cold Case Murder Of 12-Year-Old In 1986

A former Washington psych nurse will likely die in prison for the 1986 murder of a 12-year-old that he was linked to through DNA. That DNA evidence led to the Tuesday conviction of Gary Hartman, 70, for the 1986 rape and murder of pre-teen Michella Welch in Tacoma, Washington, KOMO News reports. He was found guilty of first degree murder during the bench trial he had requested after less than two hours, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.
TACOMA, WA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy