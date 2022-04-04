ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Oklahoma man dies after being intentionally run over

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died after being intentionally run over outside of a convenience store.

Around 4 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave. following a fight between two people.

Teen arrested for deadly stabbing of Oklahoma man

Before officers arrived on the scene, investigators learned that 38-year-old Emmanuel Calvin White was intentionally run over by the suspect, who left the scene.

White was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigating after man found dead in Moore

Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Comments / 7

Dee Lawson
2d ago

arent there cameras that show the parking lot and should be able to see video of what happened and mabe get a glimps of the license plate

Reply(2)
12
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
