Police: Oklahoma man dies after being intentionally run over
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died after being intentionally run over outside of a convenience store.
Around 4 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave. following a fight between two people.
Before officers arrived on the scene, investigators learned that 38-year-old Emmanuel Calvin White was intentionally run over by the suspect, who left the scene.
White was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Currently, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
