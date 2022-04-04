Prosecutor: Mobile shovel murder may have been racially motivated

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A prosecutor said during a Monday bond hear that race may have been a factor in the beating death of 25-year-old Etienne Murray .

Morgan Barnhill, 27, was arrested and charged with murder on April 2 after allegedly striking Murray on the head with a shovel on March 29. Murray died on April 1.

A prosecutor told a judge during a bond hearing that the killing was motivated by Barnhill’s belief that the victim stole something from him, adding that they believe race is another factor in the crime. Barnhill is white, the victim is black.

Barnhill’s bond was set at half-a-million dollars. If he makes a bond he’ll be on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.

A prosecutor testified Barnhill beat Murray with a shovel and pipe and left his body there for hours before calling the police. Police say Barnhill initially claimed he stopped a burglary but the state says his story unraveled and claims he eventually confessed to police.

