Soccer

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale.

The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature.

Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all doubtful with injury.

Tom Pett will be absent for Port Vale.

The midfielder is expected to remain out of action for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ben Garrity could return after missing the 2-1 win against Barrow at the weekend due to illness.

Jake Taylor could be involved after making a short appearance from the bench at the weekend following a thigh injury.

Related
newschain

Jordan Turnbull back from ban as Salford host Walsall

Salford’s Jordan Turnbull returns from suspension for the visit of Walsall in League Two. The centre-back has completed a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings this season. City are otherwise likely to be unchanged from the side which thumped Scunthorpe 5-1 last weekend. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess,...
SPORTS
newschain

Kian Harratt at the double as Port Vale hit back to beat Mansfield

Substitute Kian Harratt scored a second-half brace as Port Vale came from behind to beat Mansfield 3-1 and leapfrog their opponents in the League Two table. Rhys Oates put the Stags in front in the 22nd minute, but the hosts soon equalised through James Wilson’s strike and clinched the win through Harratt’s late double.
SOCCER
newschain

No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield. Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month. Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Shephard
Person
Tom Pett
Person
Conor Mcaleny
Person
Jordan Turnbull
newschain

Jamie Proctor set to keep Port Vale place against Sutton

Jamie Proctor could start again for Port Vale as they prepare to face Sutton. Proctor and fellow forward James Wilson were both substituted off against Exeter in midweek, but assistant coach Andy Crosby confirmed both were “fine”. The Valiants were unchanged against the Grecians, and Crosby could stick...
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale stay outside play-offs after stalemate with Exeter

Port Vale missed a chance to break into the play-off places as automatic promotion chasers Exeter achieved a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw at Vale Park. Vale, still with assistant boss Andy Crosby in charge with manager Darrell Clarke on compassionate leave, needed a fourth straight win to climb into the top seven.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Barrow
newschain

Andy Crosby upbeat as Port Vale earn point against Exeter

Andy Crosby saw Port Vale squander an opportunity to jump into a play-off spot but refused to be downhearted by a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw against second-placed Exeter. Vale dominated the first half, with striker James Wilson going close on several occasions. And they almost snatched a stoppage-time...
SOCCER
newschain

Regan Poole could be involved as Lincoln play host to Sunderland

Regan Poole could be involved for Lincoln when they face Sunderland. Manager Michael Appleton said that the defender is 50/50 to face the Black Cats and will be assessed. Conor McGrandles is back available after serving a two-match suspension and his return provides Appleton with another option. Jordan Wright looks...
SOCCER
