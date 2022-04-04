ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Top 10 state parks in the Capital Region

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcyUs_0eytg5UG00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were reports of parking lots at many state parks in the Capital Region packed with cars. People were looking to escape the confines of their homes, instead choosing to spend time among nature.

Climate change’s effects on New York

New York’s state park network consists of 180 parks, 12 of which are in the Capital District/Saratoga region. Now that spring has reached upstate New York, find out which state parks in the Capital Region have the highest reviews on Google.

Information about the parks in this list was obtained through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). To learn more about state parks not on this list or check out parks in areas outside of the Capital Region, visit the DEC website .

1. Thatcher Park 4.8

Located on the outskirts of Albany, Thatcher Park is popular for its views of Albany and hiking trails. Additionally, they have playgrounds, pavilions/shelters for rent, grills, and a zip line that will be reopening on May 21 . There are also 140 camping sites at Thompson’s Lake which will be open for the season starting May 5.

2. Peebles Island 4.7

Off from Van Schaick Island in Cohoes, Peebles Island has trails with views of the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. There is a picnic area, a pavilion for rent that can hold up to 100 people, fishing, and grills. The walking trails are open year-round and the pavilion is open from mid-May through mid-October.

3. Mine Kill 4.7

A little more than an hour’s drive from Albany, Mine Kill has hiking and picnicking all year weather permitting. Boating is open from April 1-October 15. The park also has an Olympic-size pool, wading pool, and a diving pool available at no cost between July 1-September 6. Free swim lessons are available during the summer.

Endangered animals in New York

4. Saratoga Spa 4.7

Right outside of downtown Saratoga Springs sits a vast state park that supports biking, hiking, and golfing. There are pavilions to rent, pools open after June 26, a boat launch, tennis courts, and museums. The Spa City Farmer’s Market also takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Lincoln Baths Building.

5. Cherry Plain 4.6

On Black River Pond, Cherry Plain offers hiking, boating, fishing, camping, and has a playground. They are open May through Labor Day and have public showers, as well as pavilions for rent, and boat rentals.

6. Grafton Lake 4.6

Hot days on the weekend between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day usually mean Grafton Lake is busy with people looking to cool off. But the park also has hiking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, multiple shelter rentals, fishing, and boating.

Hiking safety in the Adirondacks

7. Max V. Shaul 4.6

Max V. Shaul is in Schoharie County a little less than an hour away from Albany nine miles north of Mine Kill State Park. They have a rentable pavilion that can hold up to 100 people, campsites, fishing, hiking, and playgrounds. The park is open for picnicking or hiking year-round and camping from May 10 through October 10. The picnic shelter is available from the weekend of Memorial Day to the weekend of Columbus Day.

8. Moreau 4.6

Moreau State Park has hiking trails, swimming from the weekend of Memorial Day through the weekend of Labor Day, and a picnic area with two pavilions available to rent. They also have a playground, camping, and visitors center. Seven campsites were specifically designed for people with disabilities.

9. Schodack Island 4.6

Also located just outside of Albany, Schodack Island is on 1,052 acres and is designated as a State Estuary. The park is open year-round with camping open from May through November. There is also fishing, grills, a playground, and four pavilions that hold between 25 and 100 people for rent.

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

10. Taconic 4.6

Taconic State Park has two areas, Copake Falls and Rudd Pond . There are hiking trails, grilling, fishing, waterfalls, boating, camping, and a visitor center. Campers can also rent fully equipped canvas wall tents through Tentrr.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County, NY
Government
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
County
Saratoga County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Moreau, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Lifestyle
Saratoga County, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
Lite 98.7

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
SHAWANGUNK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Capital Region#Upstate New York#Dec#Thompson S Lake
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Pizza from Upstate NY Pizzeria Wins Second Best in the World

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!. Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?
RESTAURANTS
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Google
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Named Best City For Pizza In America

New York State is known for pizza but you would be surprised by what city has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Lite 98.7

It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy