Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher,Livestock lower

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Agriculture Online

Soybean market may have removed too much war premium; demand strong

The soybean market closed sharply lower on Tuesday but up 21¢ from the lows of the day. The early selling drove the market down to its lowest level since February 28. A collapse in energy markets, a sharp drop in most agricultural markets, and a jump in the stock market seem to have traders convinced that a cease-fire is close at hand, and the war premium is coming out of the market very quickly. The market is now trying to price in a back-to-normal scenario. News that China plans to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves this week was seen as a bearish factor for meal.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers pursue soybean profits, shrug at tight wheat stocks

American farmers say they will plant more soybeans — a record 91 million acres — and less corn and spring wheat despite tight global wheat supplies that have been compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest wheat exporters, and Ukraine is a leading corn supplier. The United States is the world’s largest agricultural exporter.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices back above the $100 mark

Oil futures settled higher on Monday after posting their biggest weekly loss in about two years late last week, after the U.S. and International Energy Agency announced plans to release oil from emergency reserves. Oil prices have rebounded after last week's big declines, with U.S. prices recovering back above $100 a barrel, "in the wake of renewed calls for further sanctions against Russian oil and gas imports," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "This appears to be outweighing concerns over Chinese demand after the whole of Shanghai, a city of 25 [million] people, was put into a COVID lockdown." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Chicago wheat ticks higher on global supply concerns

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, on global supply worries fueled by the Ukraine crisis and weaker-than-expected U.S. winter crop conditions, but gains were capped by risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5%...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer biggest weekly percentage decline in nearly 2 years

Oil futures ended lower Friday, with prices posting their largest one-week percentage loss in nearly two years. Prices declined on the back of the largest-ever release from U.S. crude reserves and news of a coordinated release by other International Energy Agency members from emergency stockpiles. Price action. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. liquefied natural gas exports rise 16%, to new record

HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rose nearly 16% last month to a record high, according to preliminary Refinitiv data, with shipments to Europe continuing to dominate. U.S. LNG is in high demand as European countries try to cut gas imports from Russia following its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Chicago wheat eases after rally as Ukraine crisis

April 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Wednesday, after a two-day rally, as investors awaited details of new Western sanctions against Russia and traders assessed harvest prospects with the drought continuing in part of the U.S. Plains. Corn edged lower and soybeans were mixed, with markets also consolidating after...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ag poll: War in Ukraine means higher U.S. farm costs

The largest U.S. farmers and ranchers say the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its disruption of grain, oil, and fertilizer shipping, will drive up their costs of production, according to a Purdue University poll released on Tuesday. The Ag Economy Barometer also showed big operators are tempering somewhat their expectations of soaring input prices.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended April 1, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 543,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles rose by 593,000 barrels. Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 1.8 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by more than 1.85 million barrels for the week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The survey also showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 350,000 barrels for gasoline and 700,000 barrels for distillates. Oil prices fell in the electronic trading session after the API data. May West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK

