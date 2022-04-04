Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. Target Area: Massac; Pope; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pulaski County in southern Illinois Massac County in southern Illinois Southern Pope County in southern Illinois Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Hickman County in western Kentucky Carlisle County in western Kentucky McCracken County in western Kentucky Ballard County in western Kentucky Western Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Karnak to near Union City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Karnak around 505 PM CDT. Clinton around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fulgham and Mayfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 12. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MASSAC COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO