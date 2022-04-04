ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Convicted rapist sentenced to 56 years in prison in cold case

By Chad Washington
 2 days ago

A Louisiana man who was staying in Houston in 2006 has been sentenced to 56 years in prison for abducting and raping a 14-year-old in a case solved by DNA.

