Vandalia, OH

Vandalia FD searching for person related to arson fire

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia Fire Investigators are searching for an individual in relation to an arson fire in Vandalia.

According to the Vandalia Divison of Fire, a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen leaving a vehicle on Sunday, March 20 between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. The Division of Fire said that where the suspect exited the vehicle, 260 N. Dixie Dr., several fires were set to the building from the alleyway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vandalia Fire Department at (937) 898-2261 or the Vandalia Dispatch line at (937) 898-5868.

  • (Photo/City of Vandalia Division of Fire)
  • (Photo/City of Vandalia Division of Fire)
  • (Photo/City of Vandalia Division of Fire)
    (Photo/City of Vandalia Division of Fire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Vandalia Fd#The Division Of Fire#Vandalia Dispatch#Vandalia Division Of Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
