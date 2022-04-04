Deadly road rage shootings hit record high in 2021, data suggests
By The Black Chronicle News Service
2 days ago
The murder of 6-year-old Aiden Leos sent shockwaves through his California community. Aiden was in the back seat of his mother’s car on his way to kindergarten on May 21, 2021 when, prosecutors say, Marcus Eriz became enraged at allegedly being cut off. Eriz is accused of opening fire from a...
NEW YORK - New video shows the moments before a deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn.Police say it happened March 13 around 4:30 a.m. after a fender bender in Brownsville. Both drivers exchanged words, but the victim drove off after the other driver pulled out a gun. Police say the other driver followed the victim, shot him and then drove off. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jose Flores, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray Infiniti Q50 with read-end damage on the passenger side.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Saturday. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue in reference to a shooting call. Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said.
Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call.
When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Neither victim has been identified.
Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant.
One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
SAN DIEGO — A man facing battery and hate-crime charges for allegedly attacking and hurling racial slurs at a utility worker last year near Ocean Beach is the brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman who was shot and killed by a police officer Jan. 6, 2021, inside the U.S. Capitol.
A previous version of this article misspelled the suspect Tammel Esco's name in a photo caption. The article has been corrected. A 67-year-old Asian woman was punched in the head and face more than 125 times, foot-stomped and spit on in a “brutal” hate crime in New York, police said. The woman, who is being treated at a hospital, suffered numerous contusions and lacerations, facial fractures and bleeding on the brain, police said.
Alex Jones has claimed he is being “treated worse than somebody on death row” in a video rant as he faces calls to be arrested for twice dodging a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right conspiracy theorist posted a pre-recorded video on his Infowars website on Thursday complaining about the criticism he has received for missing his court-ordered appearances this week.“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment and hearings and things are postponed but I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” he said.Mr Jones was scheduled...
Another Black worker is suing the tech giant Tesla, claiming white workers tormented him with ringtones set to sound like incoming-rocket warnings, among other race-based abuses. The Mercury News reported that Marcellous Cage in his lawsuit says he was fired for racist reasons and for reporting life-threatening safety violations. “Mr....
A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
A team of scientists has identified sharp increases in distress among the US population in the wake of George Floyd’s death. These increases in depression, anxiety, anger, and sadness were disproportionately pronounced among the Black community. The findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. George...
An Amazon driver is in custody after police say he was wanted in connection to a road rage shooting in Delaware County last month. Investigators in Clifton Heights say he shot a man in the stomach after he and the victim got into a minor accident.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver died after he was shot Saturday in a road rage incident on Route 50 in College Park, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the shooting on Route 50 eastbound at Veterans Parkway. Investigators believe the truck driver was involved in a verbal argument with another driver while both were driving on Route 50.
Investigators believe during the argument, the driver of the second car pulled out a gun and fired into the tow truck, striking the truck driver. The gunman continued east, police said.
The driver of the tow truck was driven to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C.
Investigators believe Hicks and the gunman did not know each other. The suspect, who remains unknown, was believed to have been driving a dark sedan.
No other injuries were reported. Route 50 was closed for several hours after the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.
