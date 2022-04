Actress and television host Valerie Bertinelli is quite the renaissance woman. In addition to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following her multiple accolades at the Daytime Emmys and the Golden Globes, she went on to share modern takes on her own family's recipes on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking." Not least among her accomplishments is raising her musically gifted son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who served as the bassist for the iconic hard-rock band Van Halen from 2006 until 2020, when the group disbanded following the death of its frontman and Wolfgang's father, Eddie Van Halen (via Rolling Stone).

RECIPES ・ 20 DAYS AGO