Tomato Bacon Jam Recipe

Many a wise person has said that bacon can make any meal better, and few meat-eaters would disagree. So when you can blend bacon into a savory tomato jam, the end result is sublime. Recipe creator Erin Johnson, who you can catch making magic on her Instagram account @probablyinthekitch, has made...
Sick of trying to figure out what to cook every night for dinner after work? This may be my least favorite part of adulting!. My favorite meals are the easiest, quickest ones, especially those that everyone in my family will happily eat. Casseroles are a great solution, and this easy broccoli chicken casserole recipe is a perfect example.
Sweet, creamy and tart, nothing beats a slice of key lime pie! It's said that this famous pie recipe originated in Key West, Florida, in the 19th century. Sweetened condensed milk became the main ingredient because fresh milk and refrigeration were scarce in the Florida Keys in the early 1900s.
Move over key lime pie, there's a new key lime dessert on the radar. This easy key lime cheesecake recipe is sweet, tart and creamy and the perfect ending to dinner. If you can't find key lime juice in your area, regular lime juice works just fine. Be sure to squeeze it fresh for the best results.
• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
Goulash is a rich meat stew recipe seasoned with paprika that originated in Hungary. This easy comfort food recipe is filling and gives you all those comforting feels. Serve this Hungarian goulash recipe for dinner with crusty bread and a fresh salad. It's even better the next day for lunch!
A bonus of making your own bang bang shrimp is you can make (and eat) as many as you want!. This recipe for fried shrimp is similar to popcorn shrimp and is served in a creamy, spicy sauce made from Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha, and mayo. The bang bang shrimp recipe is inspired by the famous appetizer at Bonefish Grill. I fell in love with the crispy shrimp years ago and make this recipe whenever I’m too far away from one of the restaurant locations!
Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
Ground beef is an economical and delicious option for families, especially with beef prices rising. This easy potato and ground beef casserole recipe has just five ingredients and is super simple to make. It's creamy, cheesy and filling, and can easily be frozen to eat later. You could add chopped...
Tender chicken and vegetables in a slightly sweet sauce will please even the pickiest eaters. This easy chicken stir-fry recipe will get you out of the kitchen fast!. Change up the vegetables in this chicken recipe to suit your family's tastes. And don't forget the egg rolls!. Cuisine: Asian. Prep...
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
NEW ORLEANS — Irish Chicken with Potatoes and Cabbage. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients. Roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon. When cooked put on a paper towel to drain. Drain most of the bacon grease from the pan, leaving enough to brown the chicken in. Brown the chicken pieces. When browned set aside on a plate.
Celebrity home cook, TV personality, and blogger Ree Drummond — better known as "The Pioneer Woman" — has built her brand on the cowboy comfort food she cooks up in her ranch-style Oklahoma kitchen. According to her website, a typical spread of Drummond's signature dishes might include "broccoli-cheese orzotto, tomato soup, and chicken nuggets with cheese and marinara and more cheese." Take a quick glance at Drummond's latest recipes on Food Network, and you'll find fare like pot roast, cheese-stuffed pasta, and beef stew with vegetables. All in all, her repertoire tends to lean on simple and hearty meals.
Fried cheese is irresistible. This easy fried cheese recipe starts with string cheese, so it's a snap to make. Serve with ranch dressing or marinara sauce for dipping. What a fun snack to serve the kids, at your tailgating party or just as an appetizer while watching your favorite shows on TV. Not a fan of mozzarella cheese? Try this fried cheese recipe with cheddar cheese sticks.
If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
It's a better time than ever to be an ice cream lover. With so many innovative flavors hitting ice cream chains and grocery store freezer aisles, there's always something new to sample. If you prefer the classics, we've ranked grocery store vanilla ice cream brands, and if you're an adventurous eater, you can opt for something like Jeni's Everything But The Bagel ice cream. Feeling nostalgic? Salt & Straw has a line of ice cream flavors that are inspired by cereal.
If you've ever been entrusted with the role of "deviled egg-provider" at a family gathering, you know that it can be tricky to peel several dozen eggs without destroying a few along the way. No matter how gently you try to remove the shell, you still wind up turning your once beautiful orb of shiny white perfection into a pitted and scarred mess. A former egg of sorts. And, while this may work in a bowl of mashed egg salad, this is hardly befitting of any dish in which the hard-boiled egg itself, and its unblemished flesh, are the star of the show.
Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.
Celebrity chef Ree Drummond, AKA the Pioneer Woman, is best known for dishing out crowd-pleasing, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food meals from her ranch in Oklahoma. Her top recipes of 2021, for example, included cheesy potato soup, braised short ribs, and baked ziti — things that surely appealed to her husband Ladd and their five kids whenever they came by for a visit.
Pets bring joy, purpose, and unconditional love to the lives of millions of people. They get us up in the morning (who needs an alarm clock?) to eat and play outside in the sun, rain, and snow — and their daily exercise benefits us humans, too. They also hog couches and even beds, but that closeness only creates a bond that warms our bodies and hearts.
