Community remembers lives lost in fatal fire
A community is remembering the four lives lost in a fatal Crawford County house fire last Friday.
Balloons and angel wings have been placed outside the home on the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.
The four victims include a 65-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl.Fatalities reported in Springboro structure fire
According to the Crawford County Coroner, all four victims died of smoke inhalation and burns. Two others remain in the hospital.
Family members are collecting household items and clothing donations.New details released on fatal fire in Springboro
The coroner is expected to meet with the fire marshal Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
