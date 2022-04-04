Toledo man convicted of raping a child

TACOMA, Wash. — Gary Hartman, the now 70-year-old who was arrested and convicted in a 1986 Tacoma cold case thanks to DNA technology, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on Tuesday. Hartman was caught and charged more than 30 years after he raped and murdered 12-year-old...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old students in Perrysburg are now facing serious charges stemming from an alleged rape at a home in November 2021. One teen is charged with rape and another is charged with rape and pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor. Police say part of the...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who raped five women in attacks across Cleveland, including two instances where he posed as an Uber driver to abduct women outside restaurants in downtown’s Warehouse District, was sentenced Tuesday to at least 41 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan...
The body of an Ohio teen was discovered months after she was brutally murdered. Police officers have arrested Bennie Washington, 39, who has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 18-year-old Audreona Barnes.
The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar. Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
A Nevada woman accused of using the Darkweb and paying $5,000 in Bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed pleaded guilty Thursday in Sacramento federal court to a single count of murder for hire, a charge that could net her 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Kristy Lynn Felkins,...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
A day care worker grabbed a 1-year-old girl by the hair before dragging her about 10 feet, then continued to “jerk the child back and forth,” Ohio officials say. As she did so, authorities say 27-year-old Kristian Hemmitt ripped the toddler’s hair from her head. Surveillance video...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A mother in the Cincinnati suburb of Westwood pleaded guilty to killing her son. Kenya Stallworth then hid Dominic Allen's body for two months in the apartment she shared with her husband, Robert Robb. Stallworth pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter Monday. She...
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Catoosa County man of rape this week. It took them less than an hour to find 28 year old Lon Taylor Willbanks guilty of raping his former girlfriend. It happened on the night of November 6, 2016. Prosecutors say he verbally,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man who inappropriately touched a child during her Zoom class was convicted by a jury on child molestation charges Tuesday. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly went behind the victim, grabbed her by her hips and thrust into her body on Aug. 25, 2020. The […]
DETROIT – A Detroit resident is accused of shooting a man and a woman after breaking into their home on the city’s east side, officials said. Detroit police were called at 9:14 p.m. March 14 to a home in the 350 block of Newport Street in Detroit, according to authorities.
