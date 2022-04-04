ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON JUST FOR KIX DANCERS COMPETE IN BRAINERD COMPETITION

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few Crookston Just For Kix dancers competed in a huge competition...

lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
Brainerd Dispatch

This Was Brainerd - March 16

Poor ice conditions plagued the Brainerd Jaycees' 12th Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza this year, but it was still a success. The event was postponed three weeks because of poor ice, set to move to N. Long Lake, but then moved back to Gull Lake. Still, 7,500 anglers showed up with $97,000 raised for local charities.
BRAINERD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WWMT

Battle Creek teen to compete in national singing competition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — From her high school choir to the big stage, a Battle Creek teen will take her talents to a new singing and song writing contest on national TV. On the new show, American Song Contest, one artist from each state is competing to win the viewers' vote for best original song.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
KX News

Baseball: Mandan starts season with home win

On a day full of cancellations just one game remained on the WDA baseball schedule Tuesday. Mandan hosted Bismarck in a cross-river rivalry. Scores:Mandan (12), Bismarck (2)Mandan (10), Bismarck (0)Williston (4), Minot (3)
MANDAN, ND

