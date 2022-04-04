ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

2 charged in Darlington County for illegally having hemp, selling Viagra

By Braley Dodson, Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and charged by Darlington County deputies last week for allegedly violating the Hemp Farming Act, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gameel Salha Alsaidi was arrested and charged with handling raw hemp without a license. Jigarkumar Kirtikumar Patel was arrested and charged with unlawful handling of hemp and unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, according to deputies.

The men were arrested after the Darlington County Drug Enforcement United executed a search warrant in June 2021 at the 641 Tobacco and Vape Shop, according to an arrest warrant. The search found “a quantity of raw unprocessed hemp.”

Patel is accused of unlawfully selling Viagra and having unprocessed hemp in a Hartsville-area convenience store, according to an arrest warrant. The drugs were found during a search warrant.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

