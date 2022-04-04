ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The food price crisis has upset the 'pizza principle' that links New York City subway fares to the cost of a cheese slice

By Urooba Jamal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
A slice of cheese pizza in New York City now costs $3.14 on average, data suggests.

Getty Images

  • The decades-old "pizza principle" states that a slice of cheese pizza in New York City costs about the same as a subway fare.
  • Now, for the first time in decades, a cheese slice costs significantly more than a subway fare.
  • Food prices are rising fast because of inflation caused by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Soaring food price inflation caused by the pandemic and the Ukraine war seems to have put paid to a decades-old economic principle that links the cost of pizza to subway fares.

New York City's "pizza principle," which dates back to at least 1980, states that a slice of cheese pizza and a subway fare should cost roughly the same at any given point in time.

The principle held true for decades but it's under threat today. That's because the average cost of a cheese slice in NYC is now $3.14, according to data from Slice, an online ordering service, which was cited by Bloomberg . Meanwhile, a subway fare is $2.75, according to the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

And the price difference could widen further in 2022: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a budget that would freeze MTA fares for the year . Meanwhile, food price inflation continues to mount.

The pizza principle appears to have been first posited in The New York Times in 1980, by patent attorney Eric M. Bram. In 2014, Jared Lander, a statistics professor at Columbia University, conducted a comprehensive study of pizza and subway costs and concluded the principle had held the test of time.

Now the city's beloved cheese slice is up against rising commodity and fuel prices.

Gas prices in the US reached historic highs in recent weeks because crude oil prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and President Joe Biden vowed to halt Russian energy imports. Skyrocketing gas bills are impacting pizzerias, Bloomberg reported.

Additionally, the cost of cheese rose by 5.2% in the 12 months to February 2022, and cereal and bakery product prices climbed by 7.8% in the same period, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics . Record-high prices for wheat due to the Ukraine war are also a factor: Russia is the world's largest wheat producer and Ukraine is the fifth-largest.

And then there are rising labor costs. Average wages in New York's food and accommodation sector rose from $7,228 to $8,447 from the third quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2021, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
LABOR ISSUES
Business Insider

Business Insider

