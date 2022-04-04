Maine police: Driver rescued from vehicle after car gets stuck in trash compactor

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool. That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home Sunday morning after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. It was a team effort between agencies to free the 3-year-old horse, however, they were luckily able to lead the horse safely up through the shallow end of the pool to freedom.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO