Santa Barbara County, CA

CALTRANS BRIDGE MAINTENANCE PROJECT BEGINS NEXT WEEK ON VARIOUS HIGHWAYS IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

By caltrans
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

A project to apply a protective coating to preserve the decks of various bridges in Santa Barbara County will begin Tuesday, April 5. This project will begin with the installation of signage and a striping operation on...

www.edhat.com

LocalNewsMatters.org

Work begins on Mokelumne Trail bridge that will span Highway 4 in Brentwood

Construction has begun on the Mokelumne Trail bridge in Brentwood, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority announced. Officials from the county agency and Brentwood broke ground March 18 on the site of the future bridge, which will provide access for cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel. The project reconnects two sides of the trail that had been separated by the expansion of Highway 4.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Highway 101 Traffic Collision

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing the identity of the pedestrian who died in the vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the 101 south of Castillo on April 4, 2022. The decedent is 57-year-old Debra Reynoso from Santa Barbara. Update by edhat staff.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
GazetteXtra

Highway 12 resurfacing project in Walworth County to begin this month

Work to rebuild about nine miles of Highway 12 between Highway 67 in Elkhorn and Highway 50 in Lake Geneva is set to begin this month, according to the Walworth County Public Works Department. The work will include repaving the road surface, structure rehabilitation on several bridges and culverts, new guardrails and signing and pavement marking upgrades. The scheduled completion date is in fall 2023. Anyone with questions about the project should contact project engineer Jon Olinger from R.H. Batterman at 262-723-7133 or jolinger@rhbatterman.com or state Department of Transportation Project Manager Amy Taetsch at 414-750-4708 or amy.taetsch@dot.wi.gov.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
News On 6

Bridge Project Approved On Highway 412

A contract for a major bridge project on Highway 4-12 over the Verdigris River has been approved. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tells us about the project.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Highland Park Bridge Ramp To Northbound Route 28 Closure Begins Next Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead. The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems. The detours can be found below. Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 End detour Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler Turn left onto Kittanning Street Turn right onto Crescent Street Turn right onto Grant Avenue Turn right onto southbound Route 8 Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange End detour
PITTSBURGH, PA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Burns Continue at Painted Cave and Trout Club

WHAT: Prescribed pile burn project of approximately 0.25 acres of brush near Painted Cave and approximately 0.1 acres of brush near the San Marcos Trout Club. WHEN: March 31, depending on conditions. WHERE: Painted Cave Road, off Highway 154 and San Marcos Trout Club, off North San Marcos Road, both...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wastewater Main Rehabilitation Project

PROJECT TITLE: Wastewater Main Rehabilitation Project Fiscal Year 2022. PROJECT BENEFITS: This type of rehabilitation allows for the continued, uninterrupted operation of the wastewater collection system. This system is a continuous barrier that maintains the health and wellness of the environment. Rehabilitating sewer lines provides City residents safe, reliable, and cost-effective sewer services for generations to come.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

