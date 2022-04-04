Biden on Bucha massacre: ‘It is a war crime’

President Joe Biden on Monday said scenes of a massacre in Bucha, Ukraine, were further evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Biden, speaking to reporters in Washington after spending the weekend in Delaware, emphasized the need to collect evidence with which to try Putin as a war criminal.

“What is happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it,” Biden told reporters on Monday. “It is a war crime.”

The Associated Press reported on Sunday from Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, detailing bodies strewn across the ground, many with “bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.” A Ukrainian resident said Russian troops went building to building, removed civilians from hiding, checked phones for anti-Russian activity, and took them away or shot them. Russian troops withdrew from the city on March 30, leaving behind “a scene from a horror movie,” Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the killings a genocide. Asked whether he agreed with that characterization, Biden said, “No, I think it is a war crime.”

But instead of blaming Russian troops, Biden placed the blame squarely at the feet of Putin.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” the president said. “Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. He is a war criminal.”

Biden said the U.S. would continue to provide Ukraine with weapons to continue fighting and would impose new sanctions on Russia, though he declined to elaborate on what those sanctions might target.

“This guy is brutal,” Biden said of Putin.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images coming out of Bucha were “a punch in the gut,” reiterating that he, too, thought Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine.

“There needs to be accountability,” Blinken said in a CNN interview. “But I think the most important thing is we can’t become numb to this. We can’t normalize this. This is the reality of what’s going on every single day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues.”



National security adviser Jake Sullivan echoed Biden’s emphasis on war crimes during a briefing on Monday, pledging the United States’ cooperation with global allies to “ensure there is full accountability for these crimes.” More sanctions on Russia will be announced this week, Sullivan said.

Sullivan — like Biden and Blinken — stopped short of calling the massacre in Ukraine a “genocide,” though he noted there is no “mechanical formula” to make such distinctions.

“Based on what we have seen so far, we have seen atrocities. We have seen war crimes,” Sullivan said. “We have not seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide.”