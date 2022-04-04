ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Shake, Cheesesteak Headline New Food Offerings At Coors Field This Season

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nu2dV_0eytbBsQ00

DENVER (CBS4) – The days of simple hot dogs and Cracker Jacks at the ballpark are long gone. As has been the case in years past, food vendors at Coors Field will offer new and unique food for fans this season.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which provides concessions to nine MLB stadiums, announced its new offerings Monday. The group is introducing a new “Dare to Pair” will introduce unique food combinations at ballparks.

Fans can head to the Helton Burger Shack behind Section 153 to grab the Elvis Shake. The shake will mix Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F951d_0eytbBsQ00

(credit: Aramark)

If a traditional burger or hot dog just won’t cut it for you, fans can try out the Denver Steak & Cheese Fries, which will feature chopped sirloin, fries, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, a blend of peppers and onions, and chopped scallions. You can find this at concession stands behind sections 134, 218, 243, and 330.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnT7E_0eytbBsQ00

(credit: Aramark)

For a taste of southern cooking, fans can also grab a Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich. That sandwich will pair a spicy fried chicken breast with pickles, mayonnaise, and Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, with lettuce, tomato, and Louisiana bacon on a toasted bun. Grab that at stands in sections 125, 144, 226, 239, 306, and 323.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UilOm_0eytbBsQ00

(credit: Aramark)

Along with all the new food planned for this season, the checkout process will also be more streamlined. At all ballparks that Aramark serves, including Coors Field, fans can utilize new touchless grab-and-go AI self-checkout options. The countertop machine at Fan Favorite Express will allow customers to place items on a table where cameras and computers will identify the food and tally up the bill. Then customers will pay with credit card or cash.

You can try one – or all! – of these new offerings starting Friday at 2:10 p.m. when the Rockies take on the Dodgers at Coors Field on Opening Day.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
CBS Denver
CBS Denver

42K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
iheart.com

Taco Bell’s Most Popular Temporary Item Is Coming Back This Week

Of all of its limited-time items, Nacho Fries are Taco Bell's #1 best-sellers. Fries will be available a la carte for $1.49 and in a Nacho Fries box-complete with a Beefy five-layer burrito, crunchy taco, and fountain drink for $5.49. Are you excited about the return of Nacho Fries at...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
MySanAntonio

The Magnolia Pancake Haus makes 'difficult' change to close on Tuesdays

A San Antonio favorite for buttermilk stacks and breakfast plates announced "difficult" changes on Monday, April 4. The Magnolia Pancake Haus, which now has three locations in and around San Antonio, will be closed on Tuesdays. The restaurant announced the adjustment via social media on Monday and included a note on it's website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Cooking#Worcestershire Sauce#Food Drink#New Shake#The Helton Burger Shack#White Queso#Louisiana Hot Sauce
Coast News

Flower Fields in full bloom with new offerings

CARLSBAD — After a late winter storm helped jump-start the season, visitors have flocked to the roughly 50 acres of blooming ranunculus flowers at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch since its March 1 opening. Fred Clarke, general manager at The Flower Fields, along with Paul and Liz Ecke,...
CARLSBAD, CA
The Spun

Jordan Spieth Reacts To Masters Champions Dinner Menu

The 2022 Masters gets underway on Thursday, but the annual Champions Dinner is tonight, and Jordan Spieth seems excited. Hideki Matsuyama, last year’s Masters winner, gets to pick the menu for this year’s Champions Dinner. The spread was revealed earlier today, and needless to say, it’s impressive.
GOLF
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Surprising New Item to the Menu

Taco Bell may be best known for its mouth-watering Mexican-style cuisine like nachos, burritos, and tacos, but the fast food chain is changing things up a bit with its latest menu innovation. For a limited-time only, the fan-favorite fast food chain is turning its Cinnabon Delights into coffee, officially adding Cinnabon Delights Coffee to menus.
RESTAURANTS
OutThere Colorado

Here's where the best burrito is in Colorado, according to Yelp

National Burrito Day is days away – on April 7 – making it the perfect time to talk about the best spots to find this delicious and convenient meal. Yelp recently published a list covering the top spot for burritos in all fifty states, plus DC. The review company started by identifying all of the restaurants that serve this popular dish before considering a number of factors, including ratings of reviews over a three-year period, to make their final determinations.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TGI Fridays Just Launched Three New Combos For Chicken Lovers

Restaurants across the country have found new ways to dish out chicken. According to Taste of Home, standby chains including KFC, Bojangles, and Shake Shack all offer some fried chicken dishes that seriously impress customers. While these items have easily found their audience, that hasn't stopped some entrepreneurial chains from delving even deeper into the world of chicken.
BUFFALO, NY
The Morning Call

From bacon cannoli to pierogi bowls, these are the new foods at Coca-Cola Park this IronPigs’ season

Take a crispy pastry shell, stuff it with creamy sweet filling and roll it in chocolate and bits of crispy bacon. It’s the salty/sweet/rich treat you’ll need while watching the Lehigh Valley IronPigs this season. With opening dayApril 5, the IronPigs unveiled the new “team” of delicious foods coming to the park for fans to enjoy. Here’s the lineup: The grand slams Pork Racer Dog: Take a ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Sun Journal

Today is National Cheesesteak Day: Five places in New Bern to enjoy the famed sandwich

Shaved steak topped with cheese has become one of America's favorite sandwiches. The sandwich is made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted cheese on a hoagie roll. Granted, there are many different variations of the popular food, but the base ingredients are still the same, steak and cheese, which it is often called. Other names for the succulent sandwich include cheesesteak and Philly cheesesteak.
NEW BERN, NC
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's New Spring Collection Is Tinier Than Ever

Krispy Kreme had a few customers confused last week when they took to social media to reveal a unique new product: L'Original Parfum, a glaze-scented perfume with "sweet notes of vanilla crème" (via Instagram). As we now know, the fragrance announcement ended up being nothing more than an April Fools' Day prank, which may have come as a disappointment to fans that aspire to smell "hot and fresh like an OG." And while we can understand that some doughnut lovers may now be a bit skeptical of new product alerts from the chain, we promise that the latest news from Krispy Kreme is far from a joke.
FOOD & DRINKS
Margaret Jackson

Popular Denver “gastrobrothel” reopens next week

(Denver, Colo.) Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox celebrates its reopening on April 13 with a solo debut from Aron Magner of the Disco Biscuits. Tickets for the show start at $22. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and music venue, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, closed for two years during the COVID pandemic.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy