ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yelp now displaying results of restaurant health inspections in Chicago

By Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Yelp users in Chicago will now be able to access restaurant inspection ratings from the Chicago Department of Public Health on the restaurant reviewing platform.

Yelp is posting publicly available health department data on its site through a partnership with Hazel Analytics, a Seattle-based data company focused on food safety and public health, in certain municipalities across 48 U.S. states and Canada. In the Chicago area, the city of Evanston and suburban DuPage and McHenry counties are also included.

The information users will see on Yelp’s platform varies depending on how the health department in each municipality grades restaurants and publishes its findings. In Chicago, restaurants receive either a “pass,” “fail,” or “pass with conditions” grade. In jurisdictions that do not publish a score, Hazel Analytics estimates one based on a 100-point scoring system. After clicking on the restaurant’s rating, Yelp users can also view a restaurant’s past and current health code violations, if that data is published by a municipality.

The ratings come from public health department data collected by Hazel Analytics. Data is only available for restaurants in municipalities that either post inspection information online in a format accessible to Hazel or provide their data directly to Yelp. Previously, more than 60,000 business pages on Yelp included health inspection data available directly from their local health departments. Yelp has added inspection data to almost 700,000 more business pages, according to company spokesperson Kathleen Liu. Yelp says almost 70% of the U.S. population lives in jurisdictions where Hazel is collecting data.

Some municipalities, such as the Cook County Department of Public Health, which has jurisdiction over restaurants in unincorporated Cook County, are not included because they do not make restaurant inspection data available online.

Liu said Yelp had “no current timeline” to expand to additional municipalities in Illinois. The program currently includes 13 counties as well as Chicago and Evanston.

Health scores started going live Thursday morning, Liu said, and were “slowly rolling out to as many restaurants as we have coverage for.” In Chicago, Yelp users will be able to see health inspection data for nearly 12,000 business pages across the city.

Luther Lowe, Yelp’s senior vice president for public policy, said the company has been working to find a way to add more comprehensive health data to its listings for nearly a decade, calling it a “huge win for consumers.”

Initially, Lowe said, Yelp “somewhat naively” thought cities would voluntarily partner with Yelp to make their health inspection data easily accessible on its platform. Some jurisdictions, such as Los Angeles County, did opt in, but Lowe said to include more areas, the company needed to be “more aggressive than I thought we would ever have to be.”

Yelp cites a 2020 study published in the Journal of Industrial Economics that found the partnership between Yelp and the city of Louisville, Kentucky, “caused substantial hygiene improvements” in non-chain restaurants in Louisville. The study found that, when compared with the rest of the state, the partnership “significantly” reduced rates of severe food poisoning in Louisville. The study found consumers were less reliant on Yelp to learn about chain restaurants.

In Chicago, restaurants categorized as the highest risk level by the city’s health department are routinely inspected once a year, said Virginia Castaneda, manager of food protection services for the Chicago Department of Public Health. That includes restaurants that prepare food from scratch, she said. (Fast food restaurants are typically categorized at a lower risk level and are also inspected about once a year, she said. The lowest risk establishments sell prepackaged foods and are inspected about once every other year.) Restaurants may also be inspected more frequently if the department receives complaints, or if the restaurant does not pass an inspection. Restaurants are required to display a summary of their health inspection results in a place visible to the public.

If a restaurant is found to have either an “imminent health hazard” or continued noncompliance with health department inspections, its license can be suspended.

“We’re aware of what Yelp is doing, and we’re generally supportive of any type of data like this being available to the public,” said Janna Kerins, medical director for foodborne disease with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Kerins said she did not have enough detail about Yelp’s project to comment on its use of the city’s data.

A spokesperson for the DuPage County Health Department did not comment directly on the program but said the department encouraged residents to use health inspection information it posts online.

.

In January 2020, Yelp rolled out a separate health alerts program that flagged restaurants in the bottom 1% of health and safety violations. Chicago was one of the cities included in that program, which ended last year. The program was more limited in scope than the new one; only about 30 Chicago restaurants were flagged at the start.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said he hoped Yelp would provide consumers context about health scores and violations and that the platform would keep health scores up to date.

“Health inspection is a snapshot in time, it’s not an overall assessment of what restaurants do every single day,” Toia said.

Lowe said new inspection results would appear on Yelp’s platform within 24 hours of a municipality adding them to its own data set.

tasoglin@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 1

Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Eater

Eight of the Best Chicago Restaurant Week Deals

Chicago Restaurant Week, the annual promotion designed to lure customers to dining rooms and combat the city’s usual wintertime lull, is back with more than 300 participating establishments. As with most things in the hospitality industry, last year’s proceedings were rolled back due to the pandemic, but a number of major players are bringing big game to this year’s event, which runs from Monday, March 25 through Sunday, April 10.
CHICAGO, IL
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Restaurants
Dupage County, IL
Lifestyle
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Restaurants
Dupage County, IL
Government
County
Dupage County, IL
Evanston, IL
Food & Drinks
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Dupage County, IL
Health
Evanston, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Evanston, IL
Government
City
Louisville, IL
Cook County, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Mchenry, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Chicago, IL
Health
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
97ZOK

Chicago Restaurant Home to the Best Bathroom Attendant Ever

One Chicago restaurant has the best bathroom attendant in the entire universe. Spending time with my nieces and nephews is absolutely one of my favorite things to do and over the weekend I was hanging with my two oldest nephews. We were having dinner at Harry Caray's in Chicago when...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Chicago Area#Food Poisoning#Food Safety#Food Drink
My Journal Courier

Restaurant inspections for March 16

These are the findings of the most recent restaurant inspections by Morgan County Health Department.  Establishments are reviewed for risk factors and determined either in compliance or out of compliance. Explanations are given for any out-of-compliance determination.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Eater

Michelin Rates 23 Chicago Restaurants as ‘New Discoveries’

Michelin is trying something new in Chicago and around the country. The tire guide, famous for handing out stars and Bib Gourmands, is trying a new designation. It’s called “New Discoveries,” an effort, as a spokesperson described it “to help food lovers identify new discoveries prior to the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Chicago Gas Giveaway Results in Traffic Jams at Stations

CHICAGO (AP) — Traffic jams resulted Thursday after wealthy Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson donated $200,000 worth of gas at 10 service stations. The giveaway in $50 increments started at 7 a.m., leading to some fender-benders and, at one location, at least a half-dozen patrol cars directing traffic, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

New food for White Sox games at Guaranteed Rate Field: Churro milkshake, Rainbow Cone and smoked chicken wings

Though it looked like the lockout might threaten to mangle the season before it ever started, Major League Baseball’s opening day is here. That allows us to focus on more important issues, such as whether either Chicago team will make the postseason and what we are going to eat while watching. While the Cubs are playing their opening-day game at Wrigley Field, the White Sox are starting the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Chicago casino finalists meet the neighbors | ‘Nothing alarming’ in rising COVID cases | 4 Chicago restaurants get first Michelin stars

Good morning, Chicago. COVID-19 case numbers are rising in Chicago and in its public school system, but the city’s top doctor said Tuesday there is “nothing alarming“ about the increase. Chicago is logging 284 daily coronavirus cases, up from 214 cases per day last week. Chicago Public Schools, meanwhile, recorded 295 student and 119 staff cases last week, an increase from 199 student and 65 ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn brings back health department with focus on equity, environmental justice

Dearborn announced Wednesday it's bringing back a revamped health department and appointing a director, making it what officials say is probably the only city in southeastern Michigan outside of Detroit to have its own health department.  Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, elected in November, said Ali Abazeed, 31, who previously worked for the National Institute of Health and advised Detroit's health department, will lead the newly established Department of Public Health.  ...
DEARBORN, MI
Chicago Tribune

Man attacked in CTA Red Line ‘L’ station Tuesday night in the Loop

A 43-year-old man was attacked and punched in the face multiple times by a group of people at the CTA Red Line Lake station Tuesday night in the Loop, police said. The attack happened at 11:11 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, where the Red Line “L” runs underground. Authorities reported the man suffered bruising and swelling in his face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy