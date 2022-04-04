Yelp now displaying results of restaurant health inspections in Chicago

Yelp users in Chicago will now be able to access restaurant inspection ratings from the Chicago Department of Public Health on the restaurant reviewing platform.

Yelp is posting publicly available health department data on its site through a partnership with Hazel Analytics, a Seattle-based data company focused on food safety and public health, in certain municipalities across 48 U.S. states and Canada. In the Chicago area, the city of Evanston and suburban DuPage and McHenry counties are also included.

The information users will see on Yelp’s platform varies depending on how the health department in each municipality grades restaurants and publishes its findings. In Chicago, restaurants receive either a “pass,” “fail,” or “pass with conditions” grade. In jurisdictions that do not publish a score, Hazel Analytics estimates one based on a 100-point scoring system. After clicking on the restaurant’s rating, Yelp users can also view a restaurant’s past and current health code violations, if that data is published by a municipality.

The ratings come from public health department data collected by Hazel Analytics. Data is only available for restaurants in municipalities that either post inspection information online in a format accessible to Hazel or provide their data directly to Yelp. Previously, more than 60,000 business pages on Yelp included health inspection data available directly from their local health departments. Yelp has added inspection data to almost 700,000 more business pages, according to company spokesperson Kathleen Liu. Yelp says almost 70% of the U.S. population lives in jurisdictions where Hazel is collecting data.

Some municipalities, such as the Cook County Department of Public Health, which has jurisdiction over restaurants in unincorporated Cook County, are not included because they do not make restaurant inspection data available online.

Liu said Yelp had “no current timeline” to expand to additional municipalities in Illinois. The program currently includes 13 counties as well as Chicago and Evanston.

Health scores started going live Thursday morning, Liu said, and were “slowly rolling out to as many restaurants as we have coverage for.” In Chicago, Yelp users will be able to see health inspection data for nearly 12,000 business pages across the city.

Luther Lowe, Yelp’s senior vice president for public policy, said the company has been working to find a way to add more comprehensive health data to its listings for nearly a decade, calling it a “huge win for consumers.”

Initially, Lowe said, Yelp “somewhat naively” thought cities would voluntarily partner with Yelp to make their health inspection data easily accessible on its platform. Some jurisdictions, such as Los Angeles County, did opt in, but Lowe said to include more areas, the company needed to be “more aggressive than I thought we would ever have to be.”

Yelp cites a 2020 study published in the Journal of Industrial Economics that found the partnership between Yelp and the city of Louisville, Kentucky, “caused substantial hygiene improvements” in non-chain restaurants in Louisville. The study found that, when compared with the rest of the state, the partnership “significantly” reduced rates of severe food poisoning in Louisville. The study found consumers were less reliant on Yelp to learn about chain restaurants.

In Chicago, restaurants categorized as the highest risk level by the city’s health department are routinely inspected once a year, said Virginia Castaneda, manager of food protection services for the Chicago Department of Public Health. That includes restaurants that prepare food from scratch, she said. (Fast food restaurants are typically categorized at a lower risk level and are also inspected about once a year, she said. The lowest risk establishments sell prepackaged foods and are inspected about once every other year.) Restaurants may also be inspected more frequently if the department receives complaints, or if the restaurant does not pass an inspection. Restaurants are required to display a summary of their health inspection results in a place visible to the public.

If a restaurant is found to have either an “imminent health hazard” or continued noncompliance with health department inspections, its license can be suspended.

“We’re aware of what Yelp is doing, and we’re generally supportive of any type of data like this being available to the public,” said Janna Kerins, medical director for foodborne disease with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Kerins said she did not have enough detail about Yelp’s project to comment on its use of the city’s data.

A spokesperson for the DuPage County Health Department did not comment directly on the program but said the department encouraged residents to use health inspection information it posts online.

.

In January 2020, Yelp rolled out a separate health alerts program that flagged restaurants in the bottom 1% of health and safety violations. Chicago was one of the cities included in that program, which ended last year. The program was more limited in scope than the new one; only about 30 Chicago restaurants were flagged at the start.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said he hoped Yelp would provide consumers context about health scores and violations and that the platform would keep health scores up to date.

“Health inspection is a snapshot in time, it’s not an overall assessment of what restaurants do every single day,” Toia said.

Lowe said new inspection results would appear on Yelp’s platform within 24 hours of a municipality adding them to its own data set.

tasoglin@chicagotribune.com