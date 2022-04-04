ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accidentally throws her $110,000 winning lottery ticket in the trash

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A Virginia woman turned her trash into treasure, literally, after she realized she threw away her winning $110,000 lottery ticket.

Mary Elliot panicked after learning she matched all five numbers in the CASH 5 with EZ Match game but had thrown out her winning ticket, the Virginia Lottery said in a press release last week. Thankfully, after digging through the garbage, she found it.

When she took the ticket to claim her prize, she ran into another problem: The barcode wouldn't scan because of coffee stains.

Luckily for Elliott, lottery officials were able to confirm her prize, and she walked away $110,000 richer.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” she said, according to the release.

She bought the ticket in February at a Food Lion grocery story in Dillwyn, using numbers that were important birthdays.

The chances of matching all five numbers to win the $100,000 jackpot are 1 in 749,398, according to the release.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman accidentally throws her $110,000 winning lottery ticket in the trash

